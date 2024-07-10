US researchers unveil ultrafast, chemical-free CCS breakthrough they say can revolutionise industry
Published 16:47 on July 10, 2024 / Last updated at 16:47 on July 10, 2024 / Americas, US, Voluntary
US-based researchers have unveiled a groundbreaking method for the ultrafast and chemical-free conversion of atmospheric CO2 into stable, ice-like hydrates – a breakthrough they say could revolutionise the carbon sequestration industry.
