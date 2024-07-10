Vietnam advances to validation stage under ART TREES carbon standard
Published 15:56 on July 10, 2024 / Last updated at 15:56 on July 10, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Vietnam has successfully submitted complete and programme-eligible REDD+ documentation to ART TREES, the standard’s secretariat announced Wednesday, paving the way for validation, verification, and eventual issuance of serialised jurisdictional carbon credits from the Southeast Asian country.
