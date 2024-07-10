Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:29 on July 10, 2024 / Last updated at 12:29 on July 10, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon prices were little changed at midday on Wednesday as the energy complex gave up early gains and after weekly position data showed investment funds had shifted their holdings in favour of greater length during last week's 4.3% price rally, while UK Allowances steadied after falling 10% in the previous three sessions.