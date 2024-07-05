US Forest Service defends timber targets in lawsuit for ignoring carbon emissions from logging
Published 22:51 on July 5, 2024 / Last updated at 22:51 on July 5, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US
The US Forest Service, responsible for stewardship of public forest acreage, defended its timber targets as part of its process to secure funding from Congress, and thus not subject to federal environmental law, in recent updates to a lawsuit filed by environmental groups against the agency.
