Heating decarbonisation plan vital to prevent sky-high CO2 prices, group says
Published 11:54 on July 5, 2024 / Last updated at 11:54 on July 5, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission must develop a heating and cooling plan in order to meet its 2030 decarbonisation goals and prepare for the introduction of a dedicated Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) for heating and transport, a coalition said this week.
The European Commission must develop a heating and cooling plan in order to meet its 2030 decarbonisation goals and prepare for the introduction of a dedicated Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) for heating and transport, a coalition said this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.