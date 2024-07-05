Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:41 on July 5, 2024 / Last updated at 12:41 on July 5, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices traded in a tightly-defined range for a third session as the summer holiday season swung into its peak period, with technical support and resistance levels compressing slightly as the market's volatility has calmed, while UK Allowances were little changed after a landslide election result ushered in a centre-left government that is expected to increase action on climate issues.