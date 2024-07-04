INTERVIEW: Momentum for LPG cookstoves fueled by health, emissions impact
Published 15:24 on July 4, 2024 / Last updated at 15:24 on July 4, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Voluntary
Carbon finance can accelerate the adoption of cleaner cooking with LPG in developing countries, with a number of credit-generating projects underway, though infrastructure rollout remains a core challenge, say experts.
Carbon finance can accelerate the adoption of cleaner cooking with LPG in developing countries, with a number of credit-generating projects underway, though infrastructure rollout remains a core challenge, say experts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.