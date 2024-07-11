Brazil near to 90% renewable electricity production, leads G20 pack -analysts
Published 15:00 on July 11, 2024 / Last updated at 15:04 on July 4, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, South & Central
Brazil will host the G20 summit this year after producing close to 90% of its electricity from renewables in 2023, adding pressure on the group of leading economies to step up their decarbonisation efforts after seven countries let power sector emissions rise last year, according to analysts.
