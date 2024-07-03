Washington’s current year volume once again picks up for Q3 auction
Published 22:24 on July 3, 2024 / Last updated at 22:24 on July 3, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US
Washington’s third quarterly carbon allowance auction in September will feature the highest number of current vintage permits offered so far this year, according to a notice published by the state's Department of Ecology (ECY) Wednesday.
