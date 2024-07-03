Alberta TIER credit prices slip below $50 in June after record retirements towards 2023 compliance
Published 19:40 on July 3, 2024 / Last updated at 19:40 on July 3, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada
Alberta Technology Innovation and Emission Reduction (TIER) system credit prices dropped below $50 as transaction activity in June slid from all-time highs into the 2023 compliance deadline with record levels of retirements, according to a report published Tuesday.
