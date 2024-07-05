Transport, international cooperation key for CCS in Europe, experts say
Published 11:39 on July 5, 2024 / Last updated at 11:39 on July 5, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International
The deployment at scale of carbon capture and storage (CCS) across Europe will require stronger cross-border connections, with CO2 transport pipelines and regulated markets seen as the next big challenge by industry experts.
The deployment at scale of carbon capture and storage (CCS) across Europe will require stronger cross-border connections, with CO2 transport pipelines and regulated markets seen as the next big challenge by industry experts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.