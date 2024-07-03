Europe’s ETS-covered shipping emissions drop 13.7% in 2023 -data
Published 10:56 on July 3, 2024 / Last updated at 11:58 on July 3, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping
European shipping emissions covered by the bloc's carbon market dropped 13.7% in 2023 compared to the previous year, in large part due to a reduced demand for energy and general goods from the EU, according to Carbon Pulse analysis of preliminary emissions data published this week.
