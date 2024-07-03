Korean power supplier secures government-backed Article 6 biofuel conversion project in Uzbekistan
Published 04:37 on July 3, 2024 / Last updated at 04:37 on July 3, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South Korea
A South Korean power company has secured a government-backed international carbon project in Uzbekistan, as part of Seoul's efforts to obtain Paris-aligned carbon credits through expanding partnerships in Central Asia.
A South Korean power company has secured a government-backed international carbon project in Uzbekistan, as part of Seoul's efforts to obtain Paris-aligned carbon credits through expanding partnerships in Central Asia.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.