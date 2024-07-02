UK local government pension fund partnership taps asset managers for £300 mln timberland investment
Published 22:17 on July 2, 2024 / Last updated at 22:17 on July 2, 2024 / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
A group of UK local government pension funds has appointed two asset managers to allocate hundreds of millions of pounds in investments in timberland projects, some of which are expected to generate “high-quality” carbon offsets.
