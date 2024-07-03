WCI Markets: CCAs rise amid workshop anticipation, WCAs up on low volumes
Published 20:27 on July 3, 2024 / Last updated at 20:27 on July 3, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, US
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices moved higher as market participants positioned ahead of next week's rulemaking workshop, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) values were up, with volumes picking up momentarily in the otherwise muted market.
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices moved higher as market participants positioned ahead of next week's rulemaking workshop, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) values were up, with volumes picking up momentarily in the otherwise muted market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.