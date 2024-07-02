Panama launches emissions reporting platform as national carbon market takes form
Published 21:56 on July 2, 2024 / Last updated at 21:56 on July 2, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, International, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary
The Panamanian environment ministry debuted a new voluntary carbon footprinting portal for the public and private sector on Friday, laying the groundwork for in-country emissions reporting, which forms the first half of plans for a national carbon market.
The Panamanian environment ministry debuted a new voluntary carbon footprinting portal for the public and private sector on Friday, laying the groundwork for in-country emissions reporting, which forms the first half of plans for a national carbon market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.