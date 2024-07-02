Rising temperatures, increased wildfires signal shifting US climate -report
Published 23:34 on July 2, 2024 / Last updated at 23:34 on July 2, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US
Rising temperatures and a higher rate of wildfires are among the litany of symptoms of evolving climate patterns in the US, according to the fifth edition of a report published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on climate change indicators.
