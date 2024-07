Canada’s planned landfill methane reduction regulation to cut 107 MtCO2e from 2025-40, reduce offset potential

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

The Government of Canada released proposed regulations to reduce methane from municipal and privately-held landfills, estimating a benefit of slashing 107 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent to the end of the next decade, which would reduce eligibility of projects to generate offsets.