Canada’s planned landfill methane reduction regulation to cut 107 MtCO2e from 2025-40, reduce offset potential
Published 21:27 on July 2, 2024 / Last updated at 21:27 on July 2, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada
The Government of Canada released proposed regulations to reduce methane from municipal and privately-held landfills, estimating a benefit of slashing 107 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent to the end of the next decade, which would reduce eligibility of projects to generate offsets.
