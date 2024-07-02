Verra’s new REDD methodology could leave projects issuing no voluntary carbon credits, warns assessement body
Published 18:44 on July 2, 2024 / Last updated at 18:44 on July 2, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay
Verra’s new consolidated methodology for avoided deforestation could lead to many REDD carbon projects being cancelled because they face the risk of being unable to issue voluntary credits, finds an assessment body.
