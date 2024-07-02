Asia Pacific > Malaysia says will ensure carbon credit exports don’t undermine NDC targets

Published 12:03 on July 2, 2024

The Malaysian government will make sure that its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) goals are not undermined by the sale of carbon credits abroad, the country’s natural resources minister told parliament Tuesday.
