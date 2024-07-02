Consortium launches cookstoves carbon methodology for projects under Article 6, voluntary markets
Published 10:32 on July 2, 2024 / Last updated at 10:32 on July 2, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary
The Clean Cooking & Climate Consortium (4C), led by the Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA), has released a new methodology for crediting emissions reductions from cooking projects hoping to lend credibility to the market and boost investor confidence.
