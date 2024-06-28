California-based research group estimates over 200k ARB offsets lost in recent wildfires
Published 21:24 on June 28, 2024 / Last updated at 21:24 on June 28, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A California-based non-profit research group estimated that recent wildfires in New Mexico have eliminated almost 202,000 offsets eligible under regulator ARB's compliance scheme, according to a Wednesday blog post.
