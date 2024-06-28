Australia Market Roundup: ACCU prices stable as traders speculate on Safeguard demand, issuance drops

Published 08:02 on June 28, 2024 / Last updated at 08:02 on June 28, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

Spot prices for Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) have traded sideways for much of the past three months, with traders speculating that many facilities covered under the Safeguard Mechanism have already acquired all the credits they need to meet their obligations, at least for the first few years.