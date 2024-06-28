Asia Pacific > Japan picks nine advanced projects to support CCS commercialisation

Japan picks nine advanced projects to support CCS commercialisation

Published 08:49 on June 28, 2024  /  Last updated at 08:49 on June 28, 2024  / Chia-Erh Kuo /  Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Other APAC, Voluntary

Japan has selected advanced carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects for the creation of a CCS value chain, as the country aims to secure a capacity of storing up to 12 million tonnes of CO2 by the end of this decade, the government announced Friday.
