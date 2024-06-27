SCOTUS approves temporary block of EPA’s interstate air pollution plan
Published 17:03 on June 27, 2024 / Last updated at 17:03 on June 27, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US
The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) on Thursday approved a temporary halt of an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) scheme to reduce interstate air pollution, which legal experts say could set national precedent that eases the threshold for similar stay requests of federal environmental policies.
