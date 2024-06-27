ISO kicks off work on new net-zero standard, keeps door open to offsets
Published 16:19 on June 27, 2024 / Last updated at 16:19 on June 27, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, International, Voluntary
The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is developing its first standard for reaching net-zero emissions, which could allow companies to use offsets to meet decarbonisation targets, it announced on Thursday.
