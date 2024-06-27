World Bank announces $700 mln loan for Egypt to develop domestic carbon market, green transition
Published 02:31 on June 27, 2024 / Last updated at 02:31 on June 27, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, EMEA, International, Middle East, Voluntary
The World Bank will award $700 million in loans for Egypt to support a greener growth trajectory, including the establishment of a voluntary carbon market (VCM) regulatory framework, according to a release Monday.
