Alberta TIER credit retirements could reach 10 mln this year, says research firm
Published 00:46 on June 27, 2024 / Last updated at 00:46 on June 27, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada
Credit retirements under the Alberta Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) programme may reach 10 million tonnes this year, matching offsets and Alberta Emissions Performance Credits (EPCs) generation, a research firm said Wednesday.
Credit retirements under the Alberta Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) programme may reach 10 million tonnes this year, matching offsets and Alberta Emissions Performance Credits (EPCs) generation, a research firm said Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.