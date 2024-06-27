Americas > Alberta TIER credit retirements could reach 10 mln this year, says research firm

Alberta TIER credit retirements could reach 10 mln this year, says research firm

Published 00:46 on June 27, 2024  /  Last updated at 00:46 on June 27, 2024  / Bijeta Lamichhane /  Americas, Canada

Credit retirements under the Alberta Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) programme may reach 10 million tonnes this year, matching offsets and Alberta Emissions Performance Credits (EPCs) generation, a research firm said Wednesday.
