EU energy infrastructure plans at odds with 2030 climate target, Scientists warn
Published 05:31 on June 27, 2024 / Last updated at 16:41 on June 26, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International
Draft scenarios for long-term energy infrastructure development at EU level are incompatible with the bloc's 2030 climate goal, and underestimate the cost of technologies like hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS), scientists warned on Thursday.
