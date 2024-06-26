Shell reaches final decision to invest in Alberta CCS projects
Published 18:05 on June 26, 2024 / Last updated at 18:05 on June 26, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, EMEA, Voluntary
The Canadian subsidiary of Anglo-Dutch oil major Shell announced Wednesday it has reached a final investment decision (FID) to proceed on two carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in Alberta, with one having an approximate annual capture capacity of 650,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.
The Canadian subsidiary of Anglo-Dutch oil major Shell announced Wednesday it has reached a final investment decision (FID) to proceed on two carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in Alberta, with one having an approximate annual capture capacity of 650,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.