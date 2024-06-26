BRIEFING: Article 6 deals could help to close the climate finance gap, expert says
Published 12:57 on June 26, 2024 / Last updated at 12:57 on June 26, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Africa, Carbon Taxes, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The voluntary market is inherently limited in its ability to deliver large-scale carbon reductions, so policies should focus on the Paris Agreement's Article 6, as well as compliance markets, to drive market growth, a prominent academic said at an event in London.
