BHP on track to cut emission by 30% by 2030, says pathway to net zero not linear
Published 04:59 on June 26, 2024 / Last updated at 04:59 on June 26, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia, China, Other APAC
Anglo-Australian miner BHP is on track to achieve "at least" a 30% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, but says technology challenges mean its progress to reaching net zero emissions by 2050 will not be linear.
