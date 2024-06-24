RGGI Market: RGAs hover below peaks in the absence of programme review news
Published 23:24 on June 24, 2024 / Last updated at 23:24 on June 24, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
RGGI Allowance (RGA) values edged up even as market activity tapered off, partly driven by higher temperature forecasts across the Northeast, amid ongoing silence from the scheme's administrator regarding updates to the Third Program Review.
