Euro Markets: EUAs drop a third day as gas continues sideways trading, while UKAs make late rally
Published 17:17 on June 24, 2024 / Last updated at 17:28 on June 24, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices fell for a third day, reaching their lowest in more than seven weeks on Monday, as natural gas prices were little changed despite a worsening outlook for demand amid rising temperatures in northern Europe and a persistently negative clean dark spread.
European carbon prices fell for a third day, reaching their lowest in more than seven weeks on Monday, as natural gas prices were little changed despite a worsening outlook for demand amid rising temperatures in northern Europe and a persistently negative clean dark spread.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.