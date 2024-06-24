South Korea secures Article 6 partnerships with Cambodia and Bangladesh, holds talks with several others
Published 13:11 on June 24, 2024 / Last updated at 14:09 on June 24, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South Korea
South Korea's trade ministry will this week sign Article 6 partnership with Cambodia and Bangladesh during discussions with representatives from seven countries for further cooperation in establishing international emissions reduction projects aligned with the Paris Agreement.
