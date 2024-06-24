Australia Market Roundup: Former NSW energy minister to chair Climate Change Authority, regulator issues 1.3 mln ACCUs
Published 02:53 on June 24, 2024 / Last updated at 05:04 on June 24, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
The federal Labor government has appointed the former New South Wales Liberal Energy and Environment Minister and Treasurer Matt Kean to chair the Climate Change Authority (CCA), following the resignation of Grant King.
The federal Labor government has appointed the former New South Wales Liberal Energy and Environment Minister and Treasurer Matt Kean to chair the Climate Change Authority (CCA), following the resignation of Grant King.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.