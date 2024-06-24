New climate models sharpen future warming predictions, says researcher
Published 01:31 on June 24, 2024 / Last updated at 01:31 on June 24, 2024 / Americas, Canada, Climate Talks, International
The uncertainties surrounding forecasting global warming have narrowed considerably in the past 10 years, offering a clearer window for planning and budgeting by companies and governments, according to a researcher with the Canadian government.
The uncertainties surrounding forecasting global warming have narrowed considerably in the past 10 years, offering a clearer window for planning and budgeting by companies and governments, according to a researcher with the Canadian government.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.