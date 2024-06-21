Uzbekistan becomes first country to receive World Bank payment for sale of policy-based carbon credits
Published 11:03 on June 21, 2024 / Last updated at 11:03 on June 21, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Uzbekistan has become the first country to receive a payment of $7.5 million from the World Bank for the sale of carbon credits from policy reforms that have slashed its carbon emissions by half a million tonnes.
