Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:15 on June 21, 2024 / Last updated at 12:15 on June 21, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
After a steady opening on Friday, EU carbon prices drifted over the rest of the morning in sympathy with weakening natural gas prices, reinforcing the view that EUAs are resuming their correlation to TTF prices, while UK Allowances provided the only splash of green on trading screens as the British market reacted to Thursday's steep fall.
