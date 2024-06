A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



After a steady opening on Friday, EU carbon prices drifted over the rest of the morning in sympathy with weakening natural gas prices, reinforcing the view that EUAs are resuming their correlation to TTF prices, while UK Allowances provided the only splash of green on trading screens as the British market reacted to Thursday's steep fall.