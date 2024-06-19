Petitioners request US federal appeals court to rescind SEC climate disclosure rules
Published 23:17 on June 19, 2024 / Last updated at 23:17 on June 19, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
Opponents of the US Securities Exchange Commission’s (SEC) climate disclosure rules have asked a federal appeals court to revoke the regulation altogether, just months after the agency issued a stay to resolve mounting legal challenges.
