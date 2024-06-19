BRIEFING: Trade, consumption, and GHG pricing to drive EU national carbon footprints

Published 13:58 on June 19, 2024 / Last updated at 14:05 on June 19, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, International

The EU's carbon footprint may appear to be shrinking, but that is at least in part because calculations are focused on emissions from production inside the bloc rather than more far-reaching emissions from consumption, according to a study published this week.