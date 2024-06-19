Tokyo-based carbon developer partners with Vietnamese govt for methane reduction projects
Published 08:29 on June 19, 2024 / Last updated at 08:29 on June 19, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Japan, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Japanese carbon project developer has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a second provincial government in Vietnam to reduce methane emissions resulting from rice cultivation in the Southeast Asian nation.
