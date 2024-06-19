Canadian emissions cap would curtail oil and gas production, reduce GDP by C$282 bln over 10 years
Published 00:56 on June 19, 2024 / Last updated at 00:56 on June 19, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada
Under a Canadian emissions cap, oil and gas producers would reduce output rather than invest in carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), resulting in a C$282 billion ($205 billion) decline in GDP over the next 10 years, according to a report commissioned by the province of Alberta.
Under a Canadian emissions cap, oil and gas producers would reduce output rather than invest in carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), resulting in a C$282 billion ($205 billion) decline in GDP over the next 10 years, according to a report commissioned by the province of Alberta.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.