Canadian project developer to generate voluntary carbon credits with British Columbia First Nation
Published 00:13 on June 19, 2024 / Last updated at 00:13 on June 19, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, Nature-based, Voluntary
An agreement signed between a northwestern British Columbia First Nation and a Vancouver-based project developer will see the generation of voluntary carbon offsets via improvement of 1.1 million hectares (2.7 million acres) of forest, the duo announced Tuesday.
An agreement signed between a northwestern British Columbia First Nation and a Vancouver-based project developer will see the generation of voluntary carbon offsets via improvement of 1.1 million hectares (2.7 million acres) of forest, the duo announced Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.