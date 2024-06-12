CF NORTH AMERICA: Companies may opt out of SBTi pending outcome of Scope 3 emissions policy
Published 21:22 on June 12, 2024 / Last updated at 21:32 on June 12, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
Companies' desire to be “quick and flexible” in meeting net zero targets may opt out of the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), following recent internal controversy regarding the eligibility of voluntary carbon credits in offset of Scope 3 emissions under SBTi targets, conference attendees heard Wednesday.
Companies' desire to be “quick and flexible” in meeting net zero targets may opt out of the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), following recent internal controversy regarding the eligibility of voluntary carbon credits in offset of Scope 3 emissions under SBTi targets, conference attendees heard Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.