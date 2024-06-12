World faces “staggering” oil glut by end of decade, threatening rise in demand, warns IEA
Published 16:43 on June 12, 2024 / Last updated at 16:43 on June 12, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, US
Peak global oil demand will be reached in 2030 amid a “unprecedented” glut of supply after investors were caught napping by the rush to adopt clean technologies, warned the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday.
