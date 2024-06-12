Chemical industry urges faster green transition after EU elections

Published 14:25 on June 12, 2024 / Last updated at 14:25 on June 12, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS

The chemical industry is calling for faster implementation of the European Green Deal after the 2024 EU Parliament elections, saying cheap and abundant renewable electricity will be the cornerstone of the industry’s ability to compete on the global stage in the 2030s.