Biochar carbon removal has the potential to stand the test of time -study
Published 13:19 on June 11, 2024 / Last updated at 13:20 on June 11, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS, Voluntary
Carbon stored through biochar may remain in the soil or certain materials for decades, centuries, or even millennia, making it a valid option for the upcoming EU certification methodology if stricter rules apply, according to a study.
