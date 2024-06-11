Gold Standard unveils pilot for carbon crediting climate policies
Published 10:10 on June 11, 2024 / Last updated at 10:10 on June 11, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Governments will soon be able to receive emissions reductions validation via a new policy crediting pilot launched by Gold Standard on Tuesday, with the units expected to be tradable as ITMOs under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.
