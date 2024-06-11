LCFS Markets: Clean fuels programme credit prices dive across US Northwest markets
Published 01:37 on June 11, 2024 / Last updated at 01:37 on June 11, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
Credit values for both Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) and Washington Clean Fuel Standard (WCFS) plummeted towards the end of last week, while California's Low Carbon Fuels Standard (LCFS) credit prices remain pressured in recent months.
Credit values for both Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) and Washington Clean Fuel Standard (WCFS) plummeted towards the end of last week, while California's Low Carbon Fuels Standard (LCFS) credit prices remain pressured in recent months.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.